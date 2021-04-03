Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle at Highway 99 offramp in Salida

A pedestrian was killed early Saturday morning in Salida after reportedly walking in front of a vehicle on or near the Highway 99 offramp, the California Highway Patrol reported.

At about 2:30 a.m., the CHP received a report from a woman saying a pedestrian walked in front of her vehicle at or near the offramp near Broadway Avenue.

About an hour later, a coroner was called to the scene.

We’ll have more details on this story as information becomes available.