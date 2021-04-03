Local

Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle at Highway 99 offramp in Salida

A pedestrian was killed early Saturday morning in Salida after reportedly walking in front of a vehicle on or near the Highway 99 offramp, the California Highway Patrol reported.

At about 2:30 a.m., the CHP received a report from a woman saying a pedestrian walked in front of her vehicle at or near the offramp near Broadway Avenue.

About an hour later, a coroner was called to the scene.

We’ll have more details on this story as information becomes available.

Profile Image of Brian Clark
Brian Clark
Editor Brian Clark has worked at The Modesto Bee since 1990. He’s worked in various departments, including sports, news and on the digital side for a decade before being promoted to editor in 2018. He’s a native of Berkeley and a graduate of San Diego State University. Prior to The Bee, Brian worked at the Turlock Journal and Las Vegas Review-Journal.
