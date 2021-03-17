Local

One injured Wednesday in West Modesto drive-by shooting

Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputies investigate a shooting on Robertson Road in Modesto, Calif., on Tuesday, March 17, 2021.
Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputies investigate a shooting on Robertson Road in Modesto, Calif., on Tuesday, March 17, 2021. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department investigated Wednesday after a drive-by shooting in West Modesto left one person injured.

Deputies were called around 12:30 p.m. to the 2000 block of Robertson Road, where they found a victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound, Sgt. Luke Schwartz said.

The person was transported to the hospital and is in critical but stable condition. Schwartz said they are expected to survive.

It is unknown whether the victim and shooter knew each other.

Anyone with information should contact detective Summerton at 209-525-7032.

