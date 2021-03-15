Expectant woman badly injured when reckless drivers cause crash on Hwy 99 in Modesto

A pregnant woman was badly hurt when a crash caused her SUV to crash off Highway 99 and onto Zeff Road in Modesto on Sunday afternoon. Her unborn child is OK, as are two children who were riding with her. Modesto Fire Department

A woman suffered major injuries but her unborn child is unharmed after her SUV was struck in a crash involving racing on Highway 99 in Modesto on Sunday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol reported. Two other children also in her vehicle also were largely unharmed.

The crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. on northbound 99 just north of Crows Landing and Zeff roads, where Zeff goes under the highway, CHP Modesto office spokesman Officer Tom Olsen said Monday.

Witnesses told officers that the drivers of an Infiniti sedan and a silver BMW sedan were driving recklessly, moving lane to lane and exceeding 100 mph. “We consider it a racing situation,” Olsen said.

The cars were coming up behind three vehicles traveling roughly side by side: a Chevrolet Traverse SUV in the fast lane, a Toyota Camry in the middle lane and a Nissan sedan in the right lane.

The Infiniti driver, 25-year-old Shaw Conklin of Turlock, tried to pass the vehicles by splitting the second and third lanes, between the Toyota and the Nissan, Olsen said. He struck both cars.

The Camry driver, 27-year-old Ashley Stilwell of Modesto, lost control and entered the fast lane, hitting the Traverse, Olsen said.

The Traverse struck the center concrete wall and proceeded across all northbound lanes of traffic “and basically flew off the freeway, overturned an unknown number of times and landed on Zeff,” the officer said.

The Nissan came to rest in middle lane, and the Camry and the Infiniti both came to a stop on the right shoulder.

The driver of the Traverse, Merced resident Edith Amezcua, 25, suffered a cervical fracture, broken ribs and a broken left arm, Olsen said. She was taken by AMR ambulance to Doctors Medical Center.

Her 11-month-old son, riding in the rear middle seat, suffered a small laceration to the back of his head. Her 6-year-old son, sitting to his brother’s right, suffered no injuries. Both were taken to hospitals as a precaution.

“Because they were seat-belted property, they eluded possible serious injuries,” Olsen said, noting that Amezcua also was wearing her safety restraint. That likely saved her unborn child from injury.

Stilwell and the driver of the Nissan, Jorge Hernandez, 33 of Stockton, were uninjured, Olsen said. So were Hernandez’s passengers, a 29-year-old woman and 9-year-old boy.

The driver of the BMW apparently did not stop.

Conklin complained of leg and back pain but refused ambulance transport, Olsen said. He was not found to be driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Conklin was not arrested at the scene but still may be, Olsen said. Investigators still are piecing together what happened.

Anyone with infomation on the incident, including what preceded the crash, is asked to call Officers Rafael or Norseen at the Modesto CHP office, 209-545-7440.