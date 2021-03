Modesto Bee file

The Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office is trying to locate relatives of three Modeesto residents who died last month.

Jeanette Gomes, 89, Feb. 8 at Valley Skilled Nursing of natural causes.

Sylvia Lyon, 60, died Feb. 17 of natural causes.

And Joseph Volz, 29, died Feb. 20 at his home.

Any family members, or anyone with information on how to contact them, is asked to call the Coroner’s Office at 209-567-4480.