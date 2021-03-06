Names of Note: Belated MLK event honors Modesto leader. Newborns get Dr. Seuss books

Wendy Byrd, president of the NAACP of Modesto/Stanislaus, received the Martin Luther King Jr. Legacy Award for 2021.

It was presented during a Feb. 27 online event that took the place of the usual live observance for the slain civil rights leader. It was sponsored by the Modesto Peace/Life Center, Modesto Junior College and several partners.

Byrd was director of student development and campus life at MJC before retiring. The award was presented by former colleague Monika Schortner.

Byrd has been a long-time civic leader and a prominent voice in the recent Black Lives Matter events and related causes.

COVID-19 kept the King observance from taking place live in the MJC auditorium. The online version features clips of prominent past speakers, including the late author Maya Angelou and Rep. John Lewis. They and other speakers and performers are on a video produced by Wes Page and available at www.mjc.edu.

Newborns take Dr. Seuss books home

Every baby born at Doctors Medical Center in March will go home with a free Dr. Seuss book.

The Modesto hospital is once again observing National Reading Month by providing copies of “Oh, Baby, the Places You’ll Go!” It was adapted by children’s author Tish Rabe from a work by the late Theodore Geisel, better known as Dr. Seuss.

“We hope this will help inspire a love of reading and start a library for these newborns,” said an email from Krista Deans, public relations and communications manager at DMC.

The first 20 babies born in March also will get a Dr. Seuss hat knitted by Eleanor Ford, a 20-year volunteer at the hospital.

