Pedestrian hit, killed by Manteca solid waste truck on Highway 120

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision on Highway 120 involving a city of Manteca solid waste truck Wednesday morning.

At about 7:30 a.m. the solid waste truck was traveling east on the highway when it struck a pedestrian going north under the Main Street overpass, according to the CHP.

The pedestrian, a 56-year-old man, died at the scene.

The driver of the truck pulled over and cooperated with the investigators. Drugs and/or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in this collision, according to the CHP.