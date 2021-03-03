Local
Sonora woman, 20, dies after being thrown from vehicle in crash
A 20-year-old Sonora woman died in a crash Monday evening, the Police Department reported.
Sierra Landrum was ejected from her 1998 Jeep Cherokee when it overturned on the Stockton Road on-ramp to Highway 108.
The single-vehicle crash was reported at about 6:38 p.m., Sonora police said in a Facebook post, and officers were on scene within two minutes.
Despite lifesaving efforts made by a passerby, law enforcement and medical personnel, Landrum died from her injuries. She was the alone in the Jeep.
Her Facebook profile says Landrum studied at Columbia College, and a friend shared that they attended Sonora High together.
In Facebook posts, friends remembered her as the “most kind, lovable girl ever” and “such a bright light.”
Comments