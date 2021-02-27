Names of Note: : Founder’s grandson now leads Modesto CPA firm. Results of Mock Trial

Ian Grimbleby is the new president and CEO at Grimbleby Coleman CPAs of Modesto as of January 2021.

The third generation now leads the way at Grimbleby Coleman CPAs of Modesto.

Ian Grimbleby became president and CEO in January. He succeeded his father, Clive Grimbleby, who continues to work on the consulting side of the firm.

It was founded in 1973 by Roy Grimbleby, Clive’s father. Jeff Coleman joined the firm in 1989, leading in 1992 to its current name.

Grimbleby Coleman has 60-plus accountants and other employees. They are based in an office on West Roseburg Avenue, but COVID-19 has forced them to work from home much of the time.

The pandemic also means helping clients deal with reduced income, and with emergency programs that can make up some of the losses.

“Everyone has needed more time to try to navigate through this together,” Ian Grimbleby said in a phone interview.

He joined the family business in 2010 and became a principal in 2014. Before that, he spent seven years with Price Waterhouse Coopers in San Jose, Los Angeles and Scotland.

Grimbleby said his four years overseas helped him understand the global trade issues affecting food producers in the Modesto area.

Grimbleby Coleman provides tax and other accounting services, along with consulting on how businesses can prosper. This includes planning for when the next generation takes over, as just happened at the firm.

“I want Grimbleby Coleman to model succession planning,” its new leader said.

He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration, with an emphasis in accounting, from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo.

The firm hopes to inspire future accountants closer to home with a new $10,000 scholarship fund at CSU Stanislaus. Awards of $2,000 each will be made over the next five years.

Grimbleby Coleman also announced two new principals in the firm, bringing the total to 12. Tami Davis has worked there since 2006 and Douglas DeBoer since 2011.

Turlock High tops Mock Trial

Turlock High School won the 37th annual Stanislaus County Mock Trial, a test of courtroom skills judged by professionals.

Ten teams of 18 to 25 students competed via Zoom on Jan. 26 and Feb. 2, 9 and 11. Turlock and Enochs High School advanced to the championship round Feb. 18. Turlock moved on to the statewide contest, March 18 to 21.

Each year, the students research a fictional case and present prosecution or defense arguments. The 2021 case involved a host of a YouTube political channel charged with encouraging a viewer to steal government documents supposedly about UFOs.

The teams argued the case before Stanislaus Superior Court judges and were rated by attorneys practicing in the county. The other high schools taking part were Beyer, Davis, Downey, Gregori, Hughson, Johansen, Modesto and Patterson.

Skyler Logan of Gregori earned the Inn of Court Spirit of Mock Trial Scholarship. Josh Corgiat of Beyer received the Ryan Dickerson Award for Excellence and Leadership. Johanna Elms of Downey won the Hall of Fame Coach Award.

The event is sponsored by the Stanislaus County Office of Education and the Education Foundation of Stanislaus County.

