Names of Note: FFA gives Valentine surprises to seniors in Modesto. Decathlon results

FFA members at Johansen High School created Valentine’s Day bouquets for 320 residents of nursing homes and retirement communities in Modesto.

The donated flowers added a little beauty to places that have restricted visitors due to COVD-19 for nearly a year. Several businesses and other supporters helped with the effort.

“Johansen FFA wanted to spread some love this Valentine’s Day by sending as many residents a flower arrangement as possible, to remind them that they are remembered and valued,” chapter reporter Roman Rodriguez wrote in a Facebook post.

Floral design students worked in groups of 10 after school over a few days, with masks and social distancing. They used about 900 hydrangeas and 600 roses, and wrote a note for each recipient.

The arrangements were delivered to Acacia Park Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Stacie’s Chalet, Orangeburg Manor and Bethel Retirement Community.

“A big shout out and THANK YOU! to Johansen FFA,” Bethel posted on Facebook. “The beautiful flower arrangements made our Bethel residents so very happy indeed. Every lady at Bethel got a beautiful delivery, each with a wonderful personal note. Lots of smiles and delight for sure!”

Part of the material cost was covered by donations from employees at Johansen and Modesto City Schools. Help also came from G-3 Enterprises, Morris Nursery, the Stanislaus County Farm Bureau, Yosemite Farm Credit and American AgCredit.

Sofia Ceja was among the Johansen High School FFA members who assembled 320 bouquets for care home residents in Modesto for Valentine’s Day 2021. Modesto City Schools

Save Mart gave big in a bad year

The Save Mart Cos. donated about 5.5 million pounds of groceries to food banks in 2020, when demand rose from pandemic-stressed people.

The Modesto-based chain said about 5.3 million pounds was produce and other perishables in its Fresh Rescue program. The rest was shelf-stable items.

“So many in the communities we serve continue to face food insecurity, uncertain where their next meal will come from,” said Hal Levitt, senior vice president of retail operations, in a news release.

The company has 204 stores in California and Nevada under the Save Mart, FoodMaxx and Lucky banners, employing nearly 14,000 people.

They have remained open since last March as an “essential” business under COVID-19 rules, with social distancing, sanitation and other safeguards.

Some of the donations went to the Second Harvest Food Bank of San Joaquin & Stanislaus Counties, based in Manteca.

““The Save Mart Cos. has sponsored programs that allow us to directly feed our community fresh grocery items,” Development Director Jessica Vaughn said. “Throughout the pandemic, they have made sure that we have the food necessary to continue what we do without interruption.”

Enochs team tops Decathlon

Enochs High School won the Stanislaus County Academic Decathlon, held online due to the pandemic.

The 41st annual event tested high school students on art, economics, music, language and literature, math, science and social science. They showed their stuff in multiple-choice tests, speeches, interviews and essays. The theme for for 2021 was the Cold War.

The county Office of Education has an online video of the Feb. 8 award ceremony. It sponsored the competition with E.&J. Gallo Winery and Mocse Credit Union.

The Enochs team will compete at the state level March 25 to 28. Oakdale placed second in the county and Beyer third. Enochs also won the Super Quiz and the Challenge Cup.

These students scored the most points in three divisions based on grade point average:

Honors (3.8 to 4.0): Michael Balerite , Enochs





, Enochs Scholastic (3.2 to 3.79): Alana Casey , Oakdale

, Oakdale Varsity (3.19 and below): Amy Dancy, Enochs

Tahbert Bui of Beyer was the champion among alternate team members. Nithya Medam of Modesto High won the essay contest.

The Decathlon also had teams from Central Catholic, Ceres, Davis, Hughson, Johansen, Patterson and Valley Charter high schools. The complete results are at www.stancoe.org.

