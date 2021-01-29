Just how much rain did the Modesto area get and when will there be more?

This week’s storm brought rainfall totals above average for the Modesto area and another, yet milder, storm is expected to hit next week.

Before the storm started Tuesday night, Modesto had a paltry 1.39 inches for the entire rain season that starts July 1. But as of Friday morning the season’s total had reached 7.66 inches, which is 111 percent of the seasonal average, according to data from the Modesto Irrigation District.

The storm also dropped several feet of snow in the foothills. Dodge Ridge ski area in Tuolumne County reported receiving more than seven feet of snow at the summit and nearly six feet at the base.

It was still gray and drizzly in the Modesto area Friday morning but the sun is expected to make an appearance by the afternoon, giving residents an opportunity to clean up after high winds downed trees, ripped off limbs, tumbled patio furniture and knocked out power in some areas.

The weekend should be dry and partly cloudy with another storm making its way to Stanislaus County as early as Monday morning and lasting possibly into Tuesday night, said National Weather Service meteorologist Emily Heller.

“This storm is definitely not going to be anything like what we’ve seen,” she said.

An inch of rain is predicted for the entirety of the two days, compared to this week’s storm that dropped 2.23 inches on Thursday and 3.23 inches on Wednesday.

Next week’s storm will also be warmer, with snow levels in the 5,500 to 6,000 foot range. Heller said those higher areas could still see about a foot of snow.

There will be a period of dry, sunny weather starting Wednesday.