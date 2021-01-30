Names of Note: Stan State lecturer helps discover three extinct species of walrus

Jacob Biewer examines extinct walrus fossils at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County. The Modesto-raised researcher was lead author on a Nov. 16, 2021, paper on three previously unknown species of the marine mammal.

Three extinct walrus species are now known to science thanks in part to Jacob Biewer, a lecturer at California State University, Stanislaus.

The Modesto-raised researcher and two colleagues identified the species from fossils in the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County.

The walruses lived 5 million to 10 million years ago in what is now Orange County, covered at the time by the Pacific Ocean. They splashed in water much warmer than in the Arctic range of the modern species.

Biewer is the lead author of a study published Nov. 16 in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology. The others are Jorge Velez-Juarbe, a marine mammal expert at the museum, and James Parham, an associate professor at CSU Fullerton.

Biewer attended Beyer High School and Modesto Junior College before graduating in 2015 from Stan State, a news release from the Turlock campus said.

His degree is in geology, but he switched from studying rocks to fossils after hearing about Professor Julia Sankey’s research on 5 million-year-old vertebrates near Turlock Lake.

Biewer went on to study at Fullerton, where he did his master’s thesis on the extinct walrus species. He now teaches a Stan State class called Dinosaurs and History of Earth and Life.

The walrus research involved analyzing the skulls and teeth on 12 specimens that had been in museum storage as far back as the 1970s.

The team found that two of the new species, Pontolis kohnoi and Pontolis barroni, had not developed the tusks seen in modern walruses. The third, Osodobenus eodon, had partial tusks, which aided in finding food in the Late Miocene environment.

The recent discoveries are among about 20 extinct walrus species that have been identified.

“Orange County is the most important area for fossil walruses in the world,” Biewer said in a news release from Fullerton.

“There are traits that the bones of each walrus species have — the size, shape and number of teeth,” he added. “I recorded how the bones are different from, or similar to, other extinct walrus species.”

The world today has only one species of walrus, Odobenus rosmarus, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The Pacific subspecies lives in the Bering and Chukchi seas between Alaska and Russia. The Atlantic subspecies inhabits Arctic portions of Canada, Greenland, Scandinavia and Russia.

