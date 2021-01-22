Series of storms will bring off and on rain to the Valley for more than a week

A rainbow over the Oakdale Museum and History Center in Oakdale, Calif., on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. etracy@modbee.com

A series of storms that began Friday morning will bring rain to the valley and snow to the foothills and mountains for more than a week.

The first two storms are expected to be fairly weak, bringing only a few tenths of an inch each to the Modesto area on Friday and Sunday, said National Weather Service Meteorologist Eric Curth. He said thunder and lightning are possible in the San Joaquin Valley Friday afternoon.

The skies are expected to clear Saturday, making for a cold early morning in the mid to low 30s but warming up for a sunny afternoon with highs in the mid-50s.

The storm that follows on Sunday and into Monday should be quite cold, with snow levels dropping to as low as 1,500 feet in the foothills east of Modesto and even lower to the north, Curth said.

The wettest storm is predicted to begin late Tuesday night, continuing possibly into Thursday.

“That is where we could get some pretty significant rain, maybe in the neighborhood of one to three inches,” Curth said. “There is some potential even beyond that system that we could get more rain the following weekend.”