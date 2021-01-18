Motorcyclist dies after crashing in Del Puerto Canyon in western Stanislaus County

A San Jose man died at the scene of a motorcycle crash on Del Puerto Canyon Road near the Frank Raines OHV Park west of Patterson on Sunday morning, Jan. 17, 2021, according to the CHP. California Highway Patrol

A 49-year-old man from San Jose died after crashing a motorcycle into a fence in Del Puerto Canyon west of Patterson on Sunday morning, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The accident was reported about 11:30 a.m. on Del Puerto Canyon Road about a mile east of the Frank Raines Off-Highway Vehicle Park, according to a news release.

CHP officers arrived to find a man down on the north shoulder of the road, near a damaged motorcycle. He was declared dead at the scene.

The preliminary investigation found the man was eastbound on Del Puerto Canyon Road, riding a 2007 Suzuki at undetermined speed.

He apparently lost control as he approached a right bend in the road. The motorcycle crossed into the westbound lane and went off the north shoulder of the road, where it struck a metal pole fence and the rider was thrown.

The man, whose name was withheld pending notification of family, was wearing a helmet. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash, the CHP said.