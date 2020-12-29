Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office seeks families of seven who died

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office Coroner’s Division at 921 Oakdale Road in Modesto, Calif. is pictured on Wednesday afternoon January 23, 2019. Modesto Bee file

The Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office is looking for relatives of seven area residents who died recently.

Stockton resident Olbygee Cykasuawaa, also known by the name Joshua, died Dec. 4 at the Turlock Nursing and Rehabilitation Center of natural causes. He was 96.

Calvin Butler, 26, died at his Ceres home on Nov. 24 of natural causes.

Richard Paul Turner, 62, of Modesto died of natural causes at his home on Dec. 22.

Patterson resident Thomas Alvarado, 63, died of natural causes at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto on Nov. 19.

Howard Smith, 79, of Oakdale died of natural causes Dec. 13 at his home.

Roy Zornes, 59, of Modesto died at a Modesto motel on Nov. 30.

And Modesto resident Alexander Newton, 82, died of natural causes on Nov. 8 at Memorial Medical Center.

Family members or people who know how to contact them are asked to call Detective Justin Camara at 209-567-4480.