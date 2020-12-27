Modesto voters get two chances to hear from candidates in mayoral runoff election

Modesto voters will get two chances to hear from mayoral runoff candidates Doug Ridenour and Sue Zwahlen in forums being put together by the local branch of the NAACP and The Modesto Bee.

The Modesto-Stanislaus NAACP forum starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday and will be held over Zoom, the videoconferencing platform. Registration is required, and the audience is limited to the first 500 people who register, according to the NAACP, but the forum will be rebroadcast Wednesday at 5 p.m. on MyTV26, and on the Modesto-Stanislaus NAACP branch will post the recording on its YouTube channel.

The Bee is holding a Jan. 6 forum at noon at The State Theatre. The two candidates will appear on stage, but there will be no audience because of the pandemic restrictions. The candidates will follow physical distancing protocols. Voters can watch the forum at www.modbee.com. And a recording will remain on the newspaper’s website.

Modesto-Stanislaus NAACP vice president John Griffin will moderate Tuesday’s forum, and Bee managing editor Patty Guerra and Bee opinions editor Garth Stapley will moderate the Jan. 6 forum.

People interested in the NAACP forum can register at www.naacpmodestostanislaus.org.

Zwahlen and Ridenour finished first and second, respectively, among the eight mayoral candidates in the Nov. 3 election. The two face each other in a Feb. 2 runoff election because no candidate received a majority of the vote.

Zwahlen, 66, is a retired emergency room registered nurse and served on the Modesto City Schools board from 2009 to 2017. Ridenour, 69, is a retired Modesto police sergeant and just finished his first term on the City Council. He ran for mayor rather than seek a second council term.

As in previous mayoral runoff elections, the Stanislaus County election office will conduct this one by mail. Ballots will be mailed Jan. 4, and voting ends Feb. 2.

Ballots can be returned by mail or at an official drop box or at the election office at 1021 I St. in downtown Modesto. Drop box locations will be included in the Voter Information pamphlet that voters will receive with their ballots. Ballots with a Feb. 2 postmark will be counted as long as the election office receives them no later than Feb. 5.

The office expects to release initial results from the runoff election between 8 to 8:15 p.m. Feb. 2. The winner will replace Mayor Ted Brandvold, who finished fifth in the Nov. 3 mayoral election.