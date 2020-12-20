Resident of north Modesto mobile home park treated after escaping burning unit

A resident of the Homewood Village Mobile Home Park on Mable Avenue in north Modesto was treated for smoke inhalation after escaping his burning residence Saturday night, the Modesto Fire Department reported.

Crews from the Modesto, Ceres and Stanislaus Consolidated departments were dispatched about 9:42 to the fire at Homewood Village, located at 2000 Mable. The first to arrive found the man’s mobile home heavily involved in fire, which threatened nearby mobile homes.

Firefighters contained the blaze to the home of origin, limiting the other units to some heat damage, Battalion Chief Darin Jesberg said Sunday.

The resident was treated on scene and did not need to be taken to a hospital. He was displaced by the fire and assisted by the American Red Cross.

The Stanislaus Regional Fire Investigation Unit was on scene to determine cause and origin.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A little more than two hours before the Homewood incident, the same fire departments worked together to knock down a fire in south Modesto that destroyed a recreational vehicle, another vehicle and a mobile home.

Crews were dispatched about 7:30 p.m. to the report of a structure fire. It originated with an RV parked at 411 River Road, outside a wrecking yard, Jesberg said. It spread to another nearby vehicle and to a double-wide mobile home that served as an office inside the auto yard.

All three were destroyed by the blaze. Only the RV had been occupied, and the resident was uninjured, Jesberg said.

The Stanislaus Regional FIU also is working that case.