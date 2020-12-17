Man, 91, dies hours after collision in Riverbank, Stanislaus Sheriff’s Office reports

A fatal collision in Riverbank on Wednesday afternoon is being investigated by Riverbank Police Services deputies and the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office’s Major Accident Investigation Team.

The two-car crash occurred about 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of Patterson Road and Hot Springs Lane, according to a news release. The driver who died was Billy Bailey, 91, of Modesto, Sheriff’s Department spokesman Sgt. Luke Schwartz said Thursday afternoon.

The preliminary investigation found that Bailey, driving a Lincoln Town Car, pulled onto Patterson Road into the path of a westbound Toyota Corolla. The Corolla broadsided the Town Car, which was entering from the north side of the road. The driver of the Corolla was Alyssa Herrera, 24, of Oakdale.

Both drivers were taken by ambulance to area hospitals, the news release says, and Bailey died late Wednesday night. No information was available on Herrera’s injuries and condition.

Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be contributing factors to the collision.

Any witnesses or people with information on the crash are asked to call Deputy Patrick McCulloch at the Riverbank Police Services substation, 209-869-7162.