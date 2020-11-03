Head-on crash in south Modesto badly injures woman, 67

A Modesto woman, 67, was badly hurt in a head-on crash on Winmoore Way in south Modesto on Monday evening, Nov. 2, 2020. jfarrow@modbee.com

A Modesto woman was critically injured in a head-on collision near Crows Landing Road in south Modesto on Monday evening, according to police.

Officers were dispatched at 6:45 p.m. to the area of Winmore Way and Gobel Way, just southeast of Crows Landing and Hatch roads. They determined that Mary Godinez, 67, westbound on Winmoore in a 2007 Buick Rendezvous, collided with Miguel Flores, 27, of Modesto, who was driving east in a 2006 Hummer.

“We are still trying to determine who crossed into the other’s lane of traffic,” Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear said in a text to The Bee on Tuesday. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to factor in the crash, she said, but the possibility that one of the driver’s suffered a medical incident is being investigated.

Godinez was pinned in and had to be extracted by Modesto Fire Department personnel. She was not wearing her seat belt properly, Bear noted. Flores and his passenger did not suffer any apparent injuries, Bear said.

Any witnesses to the crash are asked to contact Traffic Unit Investigator Randy Raduechel at RaduechelR@modestopd.com.

