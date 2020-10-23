Modesto Bee Logo
Body found in irrigation canal south of Keyes does not appear to involve foul play

Foul play is not suspected with a body discovered Friday in a canal south of Keyes, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department said.

Deputies responded at about 3 p.m. to the Turlock Irrigation District canal near the intersection of Faith Home and Warner roads.

Details were not available Friday evening on the person’s name, age, gender or hometown.

The coroner’s office is investigating, Sgt. Luke Schwartz said.

John Holland
John Holland covers breaking news and has been with The Modesto Bee since 2000. He has covered agriculture for the Bee and at newspapers in Sonora and Visalia. He was born and raised in San Francisco and has a journalism degree from UC Berkeley.
