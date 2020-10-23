Body found in irrigation canal south of Keyes does not appear to involve foul play

Stanislaus County Sheriff’s vehicle jholland@modbee.com

Foul play is not suspected with a body discovered Friday in a canal south of Keyes, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department said.

Deputies responded at about 3 p.m. to the Turlock Irrigation District canal near the intersection of Faith Home and Warner roads.

Details were not available Friday evening on the person’s name, age, gender or hometown.

The coroner’s office is investigating, Sgt. Luke Schwartz said.