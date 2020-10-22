Modesto Bee Logo
Modesto police seek help in locating missing woman

The Modesto Police Department has posted a request for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Ashley Huebsch, 29, was last seen about 5 a.m. Thursday in the area of Kruger Drive and Rose Avenue, on foot, according to a Facebook post.

She was wearing a brown halter top and black pants. She is 5-foot-3 and about 120 pounds, with long brown hair and brown eyes. “Upon contact, Ashley may be disoriented or confused,” the post says.

Anyone who sees Huebsch is urged to call the nonemergency dispatch number at 209-552-2470.

Deke Farrow
Deke has been an editor and reporter with The Modesto Bee since 1995. He currently does breaking-news, education and human-interest reporting. A Beyer High grad, he studied geology and journalism at UC Davis and CSU Sacramento.
