Runoff for Stanislaus judge seat between court commissioner, prosecutor

Stanislaus Superior Court Judge, Office 5 candidates John Mayne, left, and Kenneth Hara, right.

Two of Stanislaus County’s newest judges were elected during the March primary election, but the third seat will be decided in a runoff Nov. 3.

Stanislaus Superior Court Commissioner Kenneth Hara came out of the primaries with 26.86% of the vote, edging out candidate Jarred Carrillo but trailing behind prosecutor John R. Mayne, who generating 46.3% of the votes.

Hara has worked as a commissioner for nine years, mostly overseeing child support cases. He previously worked as a prosecutor and spent 10 years in the Navy before that.

During a debate at The Bee in February, Hara said he was the best person for the job because he already has experiencing being impartial in his role as commissioner. He regularly has to weigh the financial restrictions of one party over the needs of the other, while “always keeping in mind the best interstate of the children.”

Mayne has worked as a prosecutor for nearly two decades and was a civil attorney for several years at the beginning of his law career.

He said endorsements from both prosecutors and defense attorneys are evidence of his fairness.

If elected, Mayne said he’d help increase court efficiency by suggesting the local rule on continuances be upgraded to include goal timelines for every type of case to better hold accountable attorneys who are not prepared.

In May, Hara had to pay a $2,070 penalty to the Fair Political Practices Commission because he failed to timely disclose several large campaign contributions before the primaries.

He said he did not know he’d violated any laws until receiving a letter from the FPPC. He said Thursday he paid the penalty with his own money, not from political contributions. He has not received any contributions during the current election cycle.

Mayne reported nine new contributions from July to September; the largest was from himself.

He continues to engage with voters on his Facebook page and website but said campaigning looks quite different from the last election because of the coronavirus.

“COVID has resulted in far fewer public appearances,” he said in an email. “I have attended a (very) few socially distanced, outdoor events. I also have not done door-to-door canvassing since COVID began.”

Hara said the pandemic halted campaigning for him entirely.

Hara and Mayne are vying for the seat left vacant by Marie Silveira, who retired in July.

In the March election, prosecutors Jeff Mangar and Annette Rees took the other two open judges seats.