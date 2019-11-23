Names of Note: New leader at Boys & Girls Clubs. Junior high spellers advance

Pictured at the Stanislaus County Junior High Spelling Championship on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, are (left to right) County Superintendent Scott Kuykendall, winner Joseph Yakligian, alternate Saloni Bansal, winner Amay Parmar and Jason Maggard, county office chief of staff. Stanislaus County Office of Education

Craig Orona is the new president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Stanislaus County.

He has worked for 25 years in education and nonprofit management, most recently as director of marketing and fund development at Sierra Vista Child & Family Services in Modesto.

“We are delighted to have Craig at the helm of our organization,” said Janine McClanahan, chairwoman of the local Boys and Girls Clubs board, in a news release. “He brings with him a strong history of leadership and working with youth.”

The clubs are part of a national organization providing after-school and summer programs in education, sports, arts and character development. The Stanislaus chapter launched in 2013 and has locations at Mellis Park, Coleman Brown and Sylvan elementary schools, and Somerset Middle School.

The members, 6 to 18 years old, pay $10 annual dues. Donations cover most of the costs.

Orona also has been a program director for the YMCA of San Diego County, a high school administrator in Modesto, and planning coordinator for the Stanislaus County Office of Education. He is the co-owner and CEO of ActivAlliances Inc., which provides organizational solutions for educational institutions, nonprofits and businesses.

Orona earned his bachelor’s degree in liberal studies with an emphasis in education from San Diego State University and a master’s degree in business administration from Stanislaus State.

Spelling champs

Amay Parmar and Joseph Yakligian won the Junior High Spelling Championship for Stanislaus County on Nov. 13.

Amay is an eighth-grader at Prescott Junior High School. Joseph is in seventh grade at Oakdale Junior High School. Both will compete in the statewide championship in San Rafael on May 2, 2020.

Alternate Saloni Bansal, another Prescott eighth-grader, will go to the state event if neither of the champions cannot.

The Stanislaus County Office of Education held the bee at the Martin G. Petersen Event Center, with 30 students from 21 schools. County Superintendent Scott Kuykendall served as spelling master with help from 21 volunteers.

The office provide a sample of words the champs got right: plenipotentiary, testaceous, agglutinated and obeisance.

