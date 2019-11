The Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office is looking for family or friends of a Modesto man who died at home on Nov. 10.

Steven Salanitro died of natural causes. He was 63 years old.

Family members or friends are asked to contact the coroner’s office at (209) 567-4480.

