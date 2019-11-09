Names of Note: Foster Farms donates holiday turkeys. Camp Jack Hazard gets a hand

Foster Farms delivered turkeys to the Second Harvest Food Bank in Manteca, Calif. on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, to kick off its campaign to feed people in need at Thanksgiving and Christmas. Foster Farms

Foster Farms launched its annual holiday donations with 800 turkeys delivered Wednesday to the Second Harvest Food Bank of San Joaquin & Stanislaus Counties.

The Manteca-based nonprofit gets plenty of help this time of year from the poultry company. Foster Farms processes its turkey in Turlock and its chicken in Livingston, Fresno and other plants in the West and South.

The Livingston-based company plans to donate enough turkeys to provide Thanksgiving meals to about 100,000 people in need. They will be distributed through food banks also in Sacramento, San Francisco, San Diego, Portland and Seattle.

Foster Farms encourages others to donate to the food banks. Second Harvest is at www.localfoodbank.org.

“Foster Farms has benefited from the loyalty of West Coast families from generation to generation,” said Ira Brill, vice president for communications, in a news release. “We feel a responsibility to respond in kind, especially at this time of year, when everyone deserves the comfort of a Thanksgiving meal.”

Helping kids camp

Camp Jack Hazard, a beloved High Sierra spot for many Modesto-area residents, is getting help from the Mary Stuart Rogers Foundation.

It will match up to $30,000 from other donors as part of the camp’s year-end campaign, Executive Director Jason Poisson said by email Friday.

The camp sits off Highway 108 in the Dardanelle area of Tuolumne County. It dates to the early 1920s, when Modesto residents Jack and Buena Hazard started driving youths to the area for spartan camping.

The site has been operated since 2011 by the Jack and Buena Foundation, based in Modesto, and is rented to users around Northern California.

The Rogers Foundation is one of the largest in and near Stanislaus County. It was created from the Carnation dairy fortune and supports the arts, education, health care and other causes.

Donations for the camp can be made online at www.jackandbuenafoundation.org or mailed to P.O. Box 3290, Modesto, CA 95353.

Camp Jack Hazard also will benefit from a Nov. 23 concert by Oakdale-born musician Brett Dennen and his band at the State Theatre in Modesto.

And finally ...

Marian Kaanon, president and chief executive officer of the Stanislaus Community Foundation, has been appointed to the California Complete Count Committee.

The state created the panel to encourage residents to take part in the 2020 Census. It will help determine federal spending and legislative districts, among other uses of the data.

Names of Note recognizes people and organizations for their contribution to their communities. Submit items to jholland@modbee.com.