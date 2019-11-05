Fourteen-year Turlock Irrigation employee appointed to lead district

Michelle Reimers has been selected by the Turlock Irrigation District (TID) Board of Directors to succeed Casey Hashimoto as General Manager on January 2, 2020. Turlock Irrigation District

Michelle Reimers was appointed Tuesday morning as general manager of the Turlock Irrigation District.

Reimers, TID’s assistant general manager of external affairs, will succeed Casey Hashimoto, who announced in April that he would retire at the end of 2109. He has been in the post since 2010 and worked on TID’s electrical side starting in 1985.

Reimers has been with TID for 14 years.

“The Board believes Michelle’s unique blend of skills and vision for the District made her the best candidate for the position,” Charlie Fernandes, TID board president, said in a news release. “During her career, she has advised the District on a number of major issues and challenges, and we are fortunate to have her continued leadership in this new role.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

In her current position, Reimers has been responsible for customer service and consumer programs, directed state and federal legislative and regulatory efforts, and led all communications and brand management for TID, the news release said.

The district provides Tuolumne River water to about 150,000 acres of farmland roughly bounded by the Tuolumne, Merced and San Joaquin rivers and the Hickman and Ballico areas.

The 100,00-plus power customers are in that zone and in areas stretching east to La Grange and west to Diablo Grande.

Hashimoto’s tenure has been relatively low-key. TID did have to contend with a 2012-2016 drought that reduced deliveries to farmers. It also has joined with nearby agencies in fighting a state proposal to boost fish flows in the Tuolumne, Stanislaus and Merced rivers.

TID has kept power rates fairly stable in recent years and acted early to comply with state mandates for renewable sources. They include wind and solar along with the district’s main sources, natural gas and hydropower.

The district also is working to reduce reliance on wells in the cities of Turlock and Ceres via a Tuolumne River treatment plant. The Modesto Irrigation District, TID’s partner on the river, has done that since the mid-1990s.