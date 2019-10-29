Ex-Stockton Diocese pedophile priest O’Grady arrested in Portugal on child-porn charges

In this still image taken from video released by filmmaker Amy Berg, defrocked priest Oliver O’Grady is shown here in a public park in Ireland in a scene from her documentary on clergy abuse, “Deliver Us From Evil.” Berg focuses on O’Grady’s relationship with Los Angeles Cardinal Roger Mahony, who was his bishop in Stockton, Calif., in the early 1980s when O’Grady confessed to at least one instance of molestation. (AP)

Oliver O’Grady, the former pedophile priest who served at several Catholic parishes within the Diocese of Stockton, including Sacred Heart in Turlock, was arrested earlier this month in Portugal on suspicion of child pornography offenses in Ireland, The Irish Times has reported.

The publication printed Saturday that the arrest was on a European warrant and that the 74-year-old was expected to be returned to Ireland within days.

O’Grady is a native of Limerick, Ireland, and was ordained there as a priest before he joined the Stockton Diocese in 1971 at age 25. His first posting was at St. Anne’s in Lodi; five years later, he admitted molesting an 11-year-old girl and wrote a letter of apology to her parents.

The family said it didn’t press criminal charges because the late Bishop Merlin Guilfoyle promised that O’Grady would be sent to a monastery. Instead, he was sent to Sacred Heart in 1978 and to Stockton’s Church of the Presentation in 1982. O’Grady also served parishes in San Andreas and Hughson, among others, during his time with the diocese.

He was arrested in 1993 and booked into the Calaveras County Jail on 23 counts of child sexual abuse. In San Joaquin County, O’Grady pleaded guilty to four counts in return for a 14-year sentence.

In 2000, after serving seven years, he was deported to Ireland. First, though, he voluntarily became defrocked in exchange for a diocese-provided annuity that would give him monthly payments when he turned 65. Those payments began in June 2010.

O’Grady’s crimes were chronicled in the 2006 documentary “Deliver Us from Evil.”

In 2012, in Ireland, O’Grady was convicted of possession of large amounts of child pornography — nearly 280,000 images, The Irish Times reported — and sentenced to three years in jail. Irish state police also found more than six hours of child pornography videos and more than 500 pages of online discussions on the subject of child pornography, the publication said.

The images leading to his 2012 conviction were discovered after O’Grady left his laptop on an Aer Lingus flight in February 2010, The Irish Times reported. A staff member examined the computer and alerted state police after coming across the files.

After he left the priesthood, O’Grady moved from Ireland to Amsterdam for several years. He did volunteer work for a Rotterdam church for less than two years, then left the Netherlands in February 2010 before his identity became known. It was on the flight back to Ireland that he left behind his laptop, The Times said.

The Dutch Catholic Church rejected criticism for failing to check O’Grady’s background.