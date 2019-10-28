Local
Wonder how they embalmed people in the 1800s? Drop by the McHenry Mansion in Modesto
The McHenry Mansion has gotten a little creepy in advance of Halloween, with exhibits on Victorian-era funeral customs.
The downtown Modesto landmark is offering self-guided tours from Monday to Wednesday, Oct. 28 to 30. The first will start at 5:30 p.m. and the last at 7:30 p.m. each day.
The $7 tickets can be bought at the door, 906 15th St.; at the visitor center just down the street; or online at www.mchenrymansion.org.
The home was built in 1883 by prominent rancher and banker Robert McHenry. He’s on hand for this week’s tours, in the form of a mannequin lying in a casket. So are a hearse from that era and exhibits on embalming, death masks, seances, spiritualism and phrenology.
More information on the tours, dubbed Morbid Obsession, is at 209-549-0428 or on the museum website.
