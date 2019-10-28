Wonder how they embalmed people in the 1800s? Drop by the McHenry Mansion in Modesto

Father and son Antonio (center) and Tony T. Azevedo of The Double T put a hearse built in the 1860’s in place Monday morning October 28, 2019 in front of the McHenry Mansion in downtown Modesto, Calif. The mansion will hold self-guided tours of Victorian funeral customs starting tonight through the 30th. jlee@modbee.com

The McHenry Mansion has gotten a little creepy in advance of Halloween, with exhibits on Victorian-era funeral customs.

The downtown Modesto landmark is offering self-guided tours from Monday to Wednesday, Oct. 28 to 30. The first will start at 5:30 p.m. and the last at 7:30 p.m. each day.

The $7 tickets can be bought at the door, 906 15th St.; at the visitor center just down the street; or online at www.mchenrymansion.org.

The home was built in 1883 by prominent rancher and banker Robert McHenry. He’s on hand for this week’s tours, in the form of a mannequin lying in a casket. So are a hearse from that era and exhibits on embalming, death masks, seances, spiritualism and phrenology.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

More information on the tours, dubbed Morbid Obsession, is at 209-549-0428 or on the museum website.