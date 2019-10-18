Local

Coroner searching for families of two people who died this month

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a death off of Highway 99 near Standiford Avenue in Modesto, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 3 , 2019.
The Stanislaus County Corner’s Office is looking for the families of two people who died earlier this month.

Marion Louis Gonter, 87, of Modesto, died of natural causes at Doctors Medical Center on Oct. 1.

James Everett Wood, 58, was a homeless man who died at an encampment along Highway 99 near Standiford Avenue. His cause of death is pending toxicology results and appears natural.

Anyone with information on families of either Gonter or Woods is asked to contact Deputy Tom Killian at 209-567-4480.

Erin Tracy
Erin has been covering breaking news and crime at The Modesto Bee since 2010. She is a Humboldt State graduate and resides in Oakdale.
