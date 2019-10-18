Local
Coroner searching for families of two people who died this month
The Stanislaus County Corner’s Office is looking for the families of two people who died earlier this month.
Marion Louis Gonter, 87, of Modesto, died of natural causes at Doctors Medical Center on Oct. 1.
James Everett Wood, 58, was a homeless man who died at an encampment along Highway 99 near Standiford Avenue. His cause of death is pending toxicology results and appears natural.
Anyone with information on families of either Gonter or Woods is asked to contact Deputy Tom Killian at 209-567-4480.
Comments