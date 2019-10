The Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office is looking for family or friends of two Modesto men who died recently.

Austin Phillips, 67, was a resident of Modesto who died of natural causes at Doctors Medical Center on Oct. 2.

John Gouker, 62, was transient who died on Sept. 12 in Modesto.

Family members or friends are asked to contact the coroner’s office at 209-567-4480.