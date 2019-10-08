Firefighters put out blaze that quickly climbed cluster of downtown Modesto palm trees

SHARE COPY LINK

A cluster of three burning palm trees at various stages of growth was quickly doused by firefighters in downtown Modesto on Tuesday morning.

The dispatch went out about 6:20 a.m. as a working structure fire on the 400 block of 15th Street. The trees stand between Project Blond and Cost-U-Less Insurance, but there’s enough space that neither building was threatened.

Though the cause of the fire was not immediately determined, it apparently was set, a battalion chief said. There is no power source near the trees that could have been the source of ignition.