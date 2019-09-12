Think before you drink. Modesto police will have DUI checkpoints next two Saturdays

The Modesto Police Department held this DUI/driver’s license checkpoint on Nov. 30, 2018, on Oakdale Road to check for alcohol- and drug-impaired drivers. jfarrow@modbee.com

A DUI and driver’s license checkpoint will be held somewhere within Modesto on Saturday night, and at a different undisclosed location a week later, the Modesto Police Department has announced.

The checkpoint will be in operation between 6:30 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 a.m. Sunday. The Sept. 21 checkpoint will have the same hours. Officers will be checking drivers for signs of alcohol impairment and ensuring they have valid licenses.

When possible, specially trained officers will be available to evaluate those suspected of drug-impaired driving. Recent statistics show that 30 percent of drivers in fatal crashes had one or more drugs in their systems.

Over the course of the past three years, DUI collisions in Modesto have killed 27 people and injured 388 others, police said in a Facebook post. In the same period statewide, the post said, 802 people were killed.

Well-publicized checkpoints and so-called special saturation patrols have proved effective in lowering these numbers by deterring drunk drivers. Police urge those who are out drinking to make plans for designated drivers or call a taxi, Uber or Lyft ride-shares.

And the Police Department post included this reminder: A DUI and drug-impaired arrest can cost up to $10,000 or more, including time in jail, the loss of your driver’s license and high insurance rates.