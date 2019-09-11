Woman found dead in tent at Modesto outdoor shelter

Woman dies at homeless camp in Modesto A woman was found unresponsive and died in her tent at the MOES homeless shelter in Modesto, Modesto Police stated that the cause of death is not suspicious. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A woman was found unresponsive and died in her tent at the MOES homeless shelter in Modesto, Modesto Police stated that the cause of death is not suspicious.

The Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office is investigating a death of a resident at the Modesto Outdoor Emergency Shelter on Wednesday.

A woman in her 40s was found dead by a neighbor at about 11:30 a..m., according to Modesto Police spokeswoman Sharon Bear.

Modesto Police responded to the scene but Bear said the woman’s death does not appear suspicious. The Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office will handle the death investigation.