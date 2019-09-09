Body discovered caught on tree in Tuolumne River

etracy@modbee.com

A body caught on a tree in the middle of the Tuolumne River was found by a bystander Monday afternoon, according to Modesto Police.

The bystander, a resident who lives nearby, called 911 at about 1:30 p.m. to report seeing the body of a man in the river, east of Rouse Avenue and Neece Drive.

Lt. Jason Grogan said the man’s death does not appear to be suspicious and is being handled by the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office for further investigation.

Police are investigating if the body is that of a man who was last seen almost a week ago calling for help from the river about a mile upstream near the Modesto Outdoor Emergency Shelter.

A witness reported seeing a Latino man, wearing a black shirt, in a strong current near the shelter on Tuesday morning.

The Modesto Fire Department and police searched for the man by boat for about two hours but never located him.

The man found Monday afternoon was reportedly wearing a black shirt. He has not yet been identified.