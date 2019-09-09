Local Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (09/10/19)

MODESTO

What: Modesto Junior College Science Colloquium

When: Wednesday, 3:15 to 4:15 p.m.

Where: MJC West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.

Info: A lecture “Plug Your Ride: Should You Buy an Electric Vehicle?” presented by Daniel Chase, MJC Astronomy and Physics. This talk will discuss everything from charging your car to the environmental benefits of not using a combustion engine. The colloquium is free and open to the public. There is a $2 charge for on-campus parking without a permit. For more information, call 209-529-5182 or email andersonr@mjc.edu or visit www.mjc.edu or sciencecolloquium.wordpress.com.

What: Golf Fore Community Hospice Tournament

When: Monday, Sept. 16, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Del Rio Country Club, 801 Stewart Road

Info: Community Hospice celebrates its 40th anniversary with the 18th annual tournament, a four-person scramble format. Entry fees included; a hosted lunch, a plated dinner, a live and silent auction and more. Early bird entry fee is $200 per person/$800 per foursome. After Sept. 1, the entry fee will be $225 per person/$900 per foursome. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Info: to register visit, give.hospiceheart.org or contact the Community Hospice Foundation at 209-578-6370.

What: Library Local Author Fair

When: Saturday, Sept. 21, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Modesto Library, 1500 I St.

Info: The Stanislaus County Library is seeking local published authors to take part in the 10th Annual Local Author Fair. Local authors will have the opportunity to promote their works, as well as sell and sign copies of their publications. The Local Author Fair is an opportunity for members of the community to meet and support local writers of various genres. There is no cost to participate, but advance registration is required. Info: register at www.stanislauslibrary.org; completed forms must be received by Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 5 p.m. or contact Susan Lilly at 209-558-4813.

What: Modesto Walk for Apraxia

When: Saturday, Sept. 28, 9:30 a.m.

Where: East La Loma Park, 2001 Edgebrook Drive

Info: Raises funding and awareness for Childhood Apraxia of Speech, a rare neurological speech disorder. Children with CAS know what they want to say but their brain has trouble sending the right signal for clear and intelligible speech to occur. Proceeds benefit Apraxia Kids. Cost: $20 adults; $15 students; $10 kids. Info: community.apraxia-kids.org/modestowalk.

ESCALON

What: Good Time Accordion Club Social

When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Where: Escalon Community Center, 1055 Escalon Ave.

Info: The Good Time Accordion Club monthly music and social event is open to accordion fans and performers of all skill levels. Admission is $5 at the door, light refreshments will be provided. Info: Karl Wucherer, 209-556-3105.

HUGHSON

What: Hughson Senior Luncheon

When: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 10 a.m.

Where: Hughson Community Center, 2307 4th St.

Info: The community is invited. Any senior 60 years and older is eligible. Doors open at 10 a.m.; lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. RSVP by calling 209-480-4508. Info: 209 558-8698.

RIPON

What: Assemblyman Heath Flora mobile office hours

When: Tuesday, 5-6 p.m.

Where: Ripon City Hall, 259 N. Wilson Ave.

Info: Office hours throughout the 12th District during September. Mobile district offices are open to the public. First come, first served. Info: call 209-599-2112 or email Assemblymember.Flora@assembly.ca.gov.

SONORA

What: AAUW of Sonora “Salad Supper”,

When: Thursday, 5 p.m.

Where: Motherlode Fairgrounds, 220 Southgate Drive

Info: This event offers women and men who might be interested in joining AAUW, American Association of University Women. AAUW leaders will be introducing the recipients of the AAUW Tech Trek STEM scholarships. Info: contact Kay OKerrins at 650-646-1945 or visit aauwsonora.org.

What: “Emigrant Wilderness”

When: Thursday, 7 p.m.

Where: Tuolumne County Library, 480 Greenley Road

Info: Tuolumne County Historical Society invites the public to hear presenter Michael Shea, discuss when these locations – Emigrant Lake, Relief Reservoir, Jack Main Canyon and Huckleberry Lake – recieved their names. Admission and parking are free. Light refreshments will be available after the program. For more information contact Jan Jorn-Baird at 209-532-1106.

40 YEARS AGO: The Modesto Bee wrote on the 5th Anniversary for Ralston’s Tower, 198 room residence for seniors near the Lincoln Center. To observe the tower’s birthday, the residents and Modesto city councilman, Robert T. Eliott, were to have a reception with cookies and punch.