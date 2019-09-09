Modesto trying to make city less trashy by raising fines for dumping, other efforts

Fine for illegal dumping in Modesto now as much as $2,000 The city is raising the fine to as much as $2,000 for people it catches dumping busted couches, broken refrigerators, used tires and other trash along streets and in alleys as it cracks down on blight. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The city is raising the fine to as much as $2,000 for people it catches dumping busted couches, broken refrigerators, used tires and other trash along streets and in alleys as it cracks down on blight.

Modesto is raising the fine for dumping busted couches, broken refrigerators, used tires, bags of garbage and other trash along streets and in alleys to $1,000 for first-time offenders, which is part of a larger effort by the city to arrest a vexing problem.

The City Council last month approved the bigger fines and received an update on Modesto’s efforts on illegal dumping, which include a public education campaign, looking for the money to buy surveillance cameras, and partnering with others to keep major thoroughfares free of litter.

The new fines take effect Thursday and besides the $1,000 for the first offense (up from $100), they include $1,500 for the second offense (up from $250) and $2,000 for the third (up from $500) in any given 12-month period. The fine is $2,000 for each additional violation.

Modesto joins Fresno and Ripon in imposing a $1,000 fine for the first offense, according to a survey conducted by Modesto. But those two other cities impose a $3,000 fine for the third offense. The survey shows surrounding cities impose lesser fines, with Merced, Ceres, Riverbank, Stockton and Sacramento issuing $500 citations for a third offense.

Modesto says the higher fines are to deter people from dumping and not a way to raise money. But any additional money that comes in will go to fund efforts to reduce illegal dumping.

A recent survey of nearly 700 residents listed blight as No. 3 among the problems that annoy Modesto residents. City spokesman Thomas Reeves said blight includes discarded fast-food containers and other litter as well as abandoned cars and illegal dumping.

The top two issues were homelessness and its impacts and the condition of the city’s urban forest. The survey will be presented to the council in October as part of the city’s strategic plan update.

“It’s always been a high focus of ours, but the council is becoming a lot more aware of it because of the complaints coming in,” Modesto Integrated Waste Manager Karin Neep said in an interview about the renewed focus on dumping.

“... There are a percentage of people who do the right thing in this town,” she said. “I don’t know what percentage that is, but that percentage is getting tired of driving through town, seeing these piles. They’re embarrassed. I just had a friend who had people visiting from Germany, and she told me ... she was looking for ways to drive through town to avoid seeing piles on the street.”

Two Modesto residents walking along Lincoln Avenue on Thursday afternoon said dumping is practically a daily occurrence along the avenue — which is one of the city’s hot spots for illegal dumping — as people in cars and trucks pull up and drop off car parts, mattresses, busted furniture, yard waste and other debris.

“It’s ugly and there is disgusting stuff in it, especially the mattresses,” said David Quilici as he took his three young sons for a walk. Quilici and his wife bought a condo in a complex along Lincoln Avenue a year ago.

He said he supports the higher fines and other actions the city is considering. “If it’s enforceable, absolutely, I’d be all for it,” Quilici said. “If they can keep it enforced.”

Dave Tennis has lived in a house that backs up to Lincoln Avenue for 20 years. He said the dumping has gotten a lot worse in the last several years.

“It goes on every day,” he said as he walked Jax, his 4-year-old Great Dane. “It’s a good idea,” he said about the higher fines. “Something’s got to be done. It’s ugly, and I don’t want him eating anything he can get a hold of.”

But Tennis said sometimes it can take the city weeks to have the debris picked up after it’s been reported. The city said it can take a while in some instances as code enforcement officers investigate the site and try to determine who did the dumping.

Nearly 12,000 complaints since 2015

Modesto received 1,664 substantiated complaints of illegal dumping in the first six months of this year. It had 2,609 complaints for all of last year, 2,951 complaints in 2017, 2,472 complaints in 2016 and 2,109 complaints in 2015.

That’s 11,805 complaints over 4 1/2 years for a city of about 215,000 residents. The city identified the people who did the dumping in 2,038 of the complaints — or 17 percent of the time — and issued notices of violation to them. In the vast majority of cases, the notices were enough for the people to pick up what they dumped.

The city cited those who did not clean up their messes after receiving a notice and cited people without issuing a notice in egregious cases, such as people throwing all of their furniture on the street when they moved out of their home.

The city issued 132 citations over the 4 1/2 years and collected $23,612 in fines, though that includes all payments for violations of the city’s solid waste regulations. But those who don’t pay face having it damage their credit as the city pursues payment through collections and liens, said Michele Hunt, the city’s solid waste enforcement supervisor.

Neep and Hunt said Modesto is not unique, and illegal dumping is a scourge for too many California cities. Neep said the reasons for dumping in Modesto include out-of-town landlords who don’t keep a close eye on their tenants and properties and people from surrounding communities dumping their junk here.

“The word is out that Modesto picks up the stuff,” Neep said, adding the city has caught people from Salida, Ceres and Turlock dumping their junk here. “We may have a lot of stuff out there, but we do pick it up.”

She added the economy and the affordable housing crisis have played a role as more people are doubling and tripling up in apartments and homes. “This area has been slow to bounce back” from the Great Recession, she said. “... We have more people living in households together, producing more stuff.”

Reeves, the city spokesman, said the people the city catches dumping represent the entire range of its residents.

Partnering with Caltrans to remove litter

Modesto is doing more than raising fines. It is working with the California Department of Transportation in its clean sweep program. Neep said Caltrans will pick up trash along McHenry, Kiernan and Yosemite avenues — all major thoroughfares and state highways — while the city will pick up trash on its major thoroughfares that are not state highways, including Claus and Sisk roads.

Caltrans would contribute $100,000 toward the effort, and the city $50,000. An agreement for the program is not yet in place as Caltrans and the city look for a nonprofit to do the work.

The city also is working with the Modesto Downtown Streets Team, in which homeless people pick up trash along streets and other public spaces. Neep said the team recently expanded its scope to include major thoroughfares, including Briggsmore Avenue.

Neither effort addresses illegal dumping but contribute toward a cleaner and less trashy Modesto. The partnerships also let the city do more despite having limited resources.

The solid waste division has one code enforcement supervisor and 1 3/4 code enforcement officers to handle solid waste violations for a city with roughly 57,000 residential solid waste accounts and about 11,000 commercial accounts. The commercial accounts include about 3,000 apartment buildings and other multi-family complexes. (Solid waste basically means garbage and trash for the layperson.)

These code enforcement officers spend about 40 percent of their time investigating illegal dumping, with the rest of their time devoted to other solid waste violations. “We need another two full-time (code enforcement) officers,” Neep said.

Solid waste also is looking at making it easier for people living in apartments, condos and similar multi-family housing to do the right thing. About a third of the illegal dumping is associated with apartment complexes and other multi-family housing, according to the city.

The city believes it can reduce that dumping by expanding its free bulky item pick-up program from single-family and similar housing to apartments and other multi-family housing. The program lets people schedule two bulky item pick-ups per year. People can leave car parts, major appliances, furniture, mattresses and similar items along the curb, and the city’s trash haulers will pick them up.

Modesto still is working out the details of how it can expand the program.

Looking at surveillance cameras

The solid waste division has borrowed one surveillance camera from the Police Department to monitor illegal dumping. The camera is along a stretch of Bangs Avenue and has caught three people in recent weeks. Ideally solid waste would have 20 of its own cameras, but that probably is too expensive.

But 10 cameras that could be moved among illegal dumping hot spots could make a big difference. Neep said the solid waste division is researching costs and how it would pay for the cameras. She estimates each camera could cost several thousand dollars.

Neep said solid waste does not have the money in its budget for cameras. Councilman Doug Ridenour said he is in the very early stages of looking at how the city could raise the money. He said the conventional process of trying to find the money as the city creates its budget each year will take too long.

“People are just furious,” he said about illegal dumping.

Landscaping companies also make up a significant amount of illegal dumping as their workers dump lawn clippings and other green waste along streets. Modesto will be sending letters to all the companies, which will include letting them know that not picking up green waste blown into the street constitutes illegal dumping.

Solid waste also is getting the word out about keeping Modesto clean through social media and by attending Police Department Neighborhood Watch meetings. Solid waste employees also soon will be going door to door in neighborhoods with high incidents of illegal dumping.

They will tell residents about the new fines and how they can follow city regulations in getting rid of their debris. For instance, Neep said when residents have more trash than normally fits in their garbage cans they can call their garbage hauler and schedule a second pick up for $10 instead of leaving bags of garbage on the street or in alleys. Employees also will hang informational flyers on the door knobs of homes.

Reeves, the city spokesman, said this is part of Mayor Ted Brandvold’s “Don’t Trash Modesto” program he announced last spring at his State of the City Address. The city is working on a marketing campaign for the program.

“We feel we will be sending out a strong message to those doing it: Don’t trash Modesto,” Neep said, adding the campaign will let residents know how they can safely report illegal dumping. “If you see something, we want you to say something.”