Cat killed, 10 people displaced in fire near Vintage Faire Mall

A cat was killed and 10 people were displaced in a two-alarm apartment fire near Vintage Faire Mall on Thursday morning.

The fire broke out at the Orchard Apartments on Sullivan Court just before 11 a.m.

Modesto Fire Department Division Chief Mike Lillie said the fire started in a downstairs apartment and spread through a window to the upstairs apartment. Both apartments suffered extensive damage.

Apartments on either side of the fire-damaged apartment also had smoke damage.

Lillie said Red Cross was called to provide assistance to 10 adults who were displaced from the six apartments.

He said no people were injured but a cat perished in one of the apartments.

He estimated the cost of the damage to the apartments is $400,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.