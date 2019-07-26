Heading to the Stanislaus River in foothills this weekend? You might want to rethink.

Video: Algae blooms on the Delta Researchers are alarmed at blooms of toxic algae forming in the Sacramento San Joaquin Delta. Video by Ryan Sabalow, The Sacramento Bee. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Researchers are alarmed at blooms of toxic algae forming in the Sacramento San Joaquin Delta. Video by Ryan Sabalow, The Sacramento Bee.

A harmful algae bloom has been detected in areas of the Stanislaus River in Tuolumne and Calaveras Counties, the California State Water Resources Control Board reported Friday.

The cyanobacteria bloom is in the Middle Fork of the Stanislaus River upstream from New Melones Lake between the new Camp Nine Road bridge and the Parrotts Ferry Road bridge, according to a press release from the board. It has not been detected in the lake.

Boaters and other recreational users are advised to avoid contact with the water in these areas until further notice.

Exposure to harmful algae blooms pose health risks including gastrointestinal, respiratory, eye, ear, and dermatological effects, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Children and animals – particularly dogs playing in impacted areas – are especially vulnerable, according to the water board.

The cyanobacteria bloom on the Stanislaus River appears as bright green, discolored water with suspended flecks of material near the surface.

“As the bloom continues to grow, cyanobacteria colonies may become larger and form a film or scum on the water surface,” according to the press release from the board. “Bloom conditions in the river can change rapidly, as the flow of surface water and wind may mix, move, or concentrate the bloom into different areas of the river.”

To learn how to stay safe around algae blooms, report a bloom and more, visit www.mywaterquality.ca.gov/habs/