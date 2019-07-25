Weeks after being dumped and left for dead, River the horse is lively, learning to eat

Much improvement for dumped, emaciated horse Bryen Camden and local rescue workers are pictured with River Maximus, a horse that was dumped in Laird Park in June and left severely emaciated. Camden brought the horse for a checkup Thursday July 25, 2019 to Taylor Veterinary Hospital in Turlock. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Bryen Camden and local rescue workers are pictured with River Maximus, a horse that was dumped in Laird Park in June and left severely emaciated. Camden brought the horse for a checkup Thursday July 25, 2019 to Taylor Veterinary Hospital in Turlock.

Over a month ago, River Maximus was dumped in Laird Park in the middle of the night, severely emaciated and on the brink of death.

A local fisherman and his son, who happened to be out at the park at the time, heard the commotion of the horse being dragged out of a trailer and dumped onto the dusty ground. They chose to post a video to a local Facebook group.

The post generated an uproar within the local community, and a rescue mission was launched to help the nearly-dead horse have a second chance at life.

Those who dumped River have still not been found. Sgt. Josh Clayton from the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department said they have hit a “dead end” with the investigation.

Now, River resides at a small Riverbank ranch with Bryen Camden. Local independent rescue worker Bobbie Carne alongside Hold Your Horses Livestock Emergency Evacuation Team, a non-profit animal rescue organization, have donated time and money to the recovery of the horse with the help of the community.

“He’s doing really, really well,” said Chantel Tieman of Hold Your Horses Evacuation. “Almost all of his wounds have healed up. He still has a long ways to go, but he’s doing really, really good. We’re very happy with the progress that he’s making.”

One of the first steps to recovery for River was re-introducing him to being fed properly, said Taylor Veterinary’s Rebecca Curry, who has been seeing River at the facility. Though River was hungry, feeding him too much too fast could have killed him, she said.

“The first few weeks were the most important with the re-feeding,” Curry said. “You see a really skinny horse and you just want to give him all the food he wants, but no, he just needs a handful every few hours and then you can work up from there.”

Now, River is on a steady, three-meals-a-day diet with added supplements and nutrients to help speed his recovery and keep him moving forward. So far, he has gained 39 pounds, bringing him up to about 639 pounds, according to the vet’s estimate.

He was also shod recently to help rebalance and align his legs, hips, shoulders and back.

“When he was found, he only had one shoe on,” Tieman said. “It’s like if you walk around for two weeks in one high heel and one bare foot, it’s going to jack up your back, everything. But he’s balanced right now and he’s doing extremely well.”

River has a long road of recovery ahead of him. In the coming weeks, he will be gelded and reshod, get his teeth fixed and undergo further vet checks to ensure his health continues to improve.

“It’s been a lot of work,” Camden said. “But the improvement we’ve seen, and seeing how much happier he is, just makes it worth it.”

Not the only one

Anytime someone talks to Bobbie Carne, her mind is somewhere else. Usually, she is thinking about the latest rescue sitting at her house, or the several other dumped and neglected animals she will inevitably get calls about throughout the day.

“Right now, (Hold Your Horses Evacuation) have a horse named Prince and he’s in far worse condition than River was when we found him,” Carne said. “He’s got nails and wires in his stomach. He was so starved he had nothing else to eat.”

Currently, Prince is not in pain, Carne said, so they are working to help him recover to avoid euthanizing him. But the biggest struggle — so far — has been getting funds.

“River went viral worldwide,” Camden said. “He was super lucky, but he’s not the only one. The funding we got for him just normally doesn’t happen.”

Donations for River reached $11,000 in just the first week.

Prince, who is under the care of Tieman’s Hold Your Horses Evacuation, has struggled to raise over $1,000 in the three weeks since he was surrendered to Animal Control because his 92-year-old owner could not care for him anymore.

“These animals are expensive, and they’re hard to take care of,” Carne said. “And nobody wants to donate, it seems, unless there’s this element of human cruelty.”

Carne said the number of animals she rescues is, at this point, innumerable.

“Hundreds, there are so many animals out there that people just dump every day,” she said. “But it doesn’t matter if they’re old, young ... If there’s a chance and they’re not going to suffer, then we’re going to help them.”

To donate to Prince or other animals in need, visit holdyourhorsesevac.com.