Woman riding bicycle badly injured after pulling into path of car in downtown Modesto

A female bicyclist was in critical condition after pulling into the path of a car and being struck Wednesday night in the intersection of Fifth and I streets in downtown Modesto.

The collision occurred about 8 p.m., Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear said Thursday. The woman was riding a bike north along the southbound lanes. Vehicle traffic was moving south on a green light when she made a sudden turn in front of a silver-blue Nissan Sentra.

The impact caused major injuries to the cyclist, who was taken to a hospital for treatment. Because of the severity of her injuries, her name is being withheld pending notification of family.

The Sentra driver, an adult male, was alone in his car and suffered no injuries, Bear said. “At this time, there is no info on whether the cyclist was under the influence of anything,” Bear said Thursday morning. “The driver of the Sentra is not considered to be at fault.”