As U.S. beats Netherlands in World Cup, Modesto fans loud enough to be heard in Lyon
A popular slice of Ireland in Modesto was all about the United States on Sunday morning. P. Wexford’s Pub on McHenry Avenue was packed with soccer fans who were up and out early to watch the U.S. women’s national soccer team take on, and ultimately defeat, the Netherlands in the World Cup final.
The game, played in Lyon, France, began at 8 a.m. Pacific time. But the early hour didn’t keep some flag-waving fans decked out in red, white and blue from enjoying a bit of beer as they cheered the team to victory.
After a scoreless first half, forward Megan Rapinoe put the U.S. in the lead when she scored on a penalty kick in the 61st minute of play. And the fans at P. Wexford’s went nuts, leaping up from their seats, singing and chanting, blowing horns, hugging and high-fiving.
The second U.S. goal came about eight minutes later, from midfielder Rose Lavelle.
When all was said and done at 95 minutes, the Modesto crowd was giddy. Amy Solis said every American player is a star. All the teammates have a lot of heart, she said, and it helps that they look to be real friends.
“I think they’re really good connecting with their passing,” said Jocelyn Figueroa. Many of the players have a lot of history together, she added, and it shows.
