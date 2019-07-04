How did Modesto celebrate Independence Day? Here’s a look at the festivities

2019 Modesto 4th of July Parade 2019 Modesto 4th of July Parade Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK 2019 Modesto 4th of July Parade

Modesto celebrated American Independence from morning into afternoon on Thursday.

A parade kicked off the day with the theme “Celebrating Our Freedoms.” Grand Marshals of the patriotic march through downtown were members of MoBand, which is celebrating its 100th season this year. The national anthem was sung by American Idol contestant Ryan Hammond of Modesto.

The city of Modesto’s annual Fourth of July parade continues a tradition that began in 1874 and remains a huge draw downtown each year.

The American Legion held a flag-raising ceremony and after the parade people gathered at Tenth Street Plaza for the city’s All American Festival. The celebration featured kids’ activities, live music, food and craft booths.