Have an Alexa or Google Home device? You can get your Modesto Bee headlines there, too

Want to hear top local news on the go? Tune in to The Modesto Bee’s daily news podcast on your smart speakers or voice-activated devices.

You can ask to hear The Modesto Bee’s Flash Briefing podcast Monday through Friday on Amazon’s Echo or Google Home devices.

Our report is also available on Spotify, iTunes, SoundCloud, iHeartRadio and Overcast. Our daily news report brings you the top stories that will keep you connected to the Northern San Joaquin Valley – news, politics, sports, entertainment and more. Each day’s broadcast also includes a weather report that will help you plan your day.

Get our daily Flash Briefing updates when you want them — when you’re getting ready in the morning, during your commute, or whenever you have a few minutes to listen.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Modesto Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

To hear us on Google Home, just say “Hey, Google, open The Modesto Bee” or “Hey, Google, listen to news from The Modesto Bee.”

To hear the report on Amazon Echo devices, open your Alexa app, tap the Menu, tap Skills and search for Modesto Bee.

Tap on “The Modesto Bee Briefing,” then tap Enable. Tap “Settings,” then “Manage Flash Briefings.”

Tap “Edit Order” and tap and slide The Modesto Bee Flash Briefing to the top. Then tap Done.

Be sure to give us feedback on any platform. We appreciate your input and look forward to bringing you the news that matters to our community.