Two teen girls injured in jet ski, boat collision at Modesto Reservoir. Arrest made

Two teenage girls were seriously injured when the jet ski they were riding on collided with a boat at the Modesto Reservoir late Saturday afternoon.

At approximately 4:55 p.m. a call came in to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department for a boat versus a jet ski at the reservoir near Waterford. Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Tom Letras said one of the girls was airlifted by helicopter to the hospital, and another was taken by ambulance in what appears to be a DUI-related crash.

He said both of the girls’ injuries were “serious” and the department’s Major Accident Investigation Team has been activated to look into the crash. Sheriff’s officials on scene said they arrested the male driver of the boat as part of a DUI investigation. The boat was still at the dock, surrounded by police caution tape.

Letras said the collision occurred just north of the Modesto Reservoir’s main boat ramp, on the south side of the lake. He said the occupants of the boat did not appear to have significant injuries and were not taken to the hospital.

There was no more information Saturday evening on the cause of the collision or the girls’ condition.

“In this heat there are all kind of boats and jet skis on the water right now,” Letras said. “It can be dangerous.”