Waterford fire destroys garage and motor home but spares two houses

A fire destroyed a garage, a motor home and another vehicle in Waterford on Wednesday evening.

The blaze was reported at about 6:30 p.m. on the 100 block of I Street, the Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District said in a Facebook post.

The call went to a second alarm and firefighters worked to protect two houses from the flames, the post said. One had minor damage, but the residents were not displaced.

Details were not available on the type of vehicle that burned along with the motor home, the garage and a fence. The cause is under review by the Stanislaus Regional Fire Investigation Unit.

The district had help on the call from the Modesto Fire Department and the Denair Fire Protection District. A total of 35 firefighters worked the scene.