Modesto’s Gallo Center has three new ways to get young people hooked on its shows

Squab from Modesto serve poultry niche Dalton Rasmussen, president of Squab Producers of California, based in Modesto, talks about the business on Friday, February 3, 2017. (John Holland/jholland@modbee.com) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dalton Rasmussen, president of Squab Producers of California, based in Modesto, talks about the business on Friday, February 3, 2017. (John Holland/jholland@modbee.com)

The Gallo Center for the Arts will use three state grants on efforts to interest young people in music and theater.

The California Arts Council awarded a total of $33,800 to the downtown Modesto venue Wednesday, June 5, part of $209.8 million granted statewide.

The center got $14,400 for its Gallo Center Youth Academy, an after-school program for first to sixth-graders. They meet for an hour twice a week to learn about acting, musical theater, play writing, singing and music composition. Each semester ends with a show for family and friends.

Another $14,400 will bring 250 fourth-graders from Patterson to “Children of the Dust Bowl,” to be performed at the center in October. The effort will include classroom theater workshops and a Q&A with the cast and crew after the performance. Jim Johnson of Modesto adapted the play from a book by Jerry Stanley about 1930s migrants in Kern County.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Modesto Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A $5,000 grant will pay for research on increasing Gallo Center attendance by people 40 and younger. Local consultant Reggie Rucker will do it through interviews, focus groups and surveys

“We are thrilled to receive these grant funds,” said Amber Flores, the Gallo Center’s director of development for foundation and annual giving, in a news release. “They will give an important boost to the center in three areas of need.”

Keeping it clean

Nine businesses received certificates for their work on keeping Modesto’s wastewater clean in 2018. The City Council on Monday, June 3, recognized these participants in the Industrial Pretreatment Program, which diverts harmful substances from the sewage treatment plant:

Colorcoat Powder Coating , which applies finishes to metal surfaces





, which applies finishes to metal surfaces E.&J. Gallo Winery





Georgia Pacific packaging plant





packaging plant International Paper packaging plant

packaging plant Modesto Plating Powder Coating





Newly Weds Foods , which makes seasonings





, which makes seasonings Nick Sciabica & Sons , an olive oil producer





, an olive oil producer Southwest Hide , an animal hide producer

, an animal hide producer Squab Producers of California, which processes small poultry

And finally ...

Three hospitals are accepting cereal donations to benefit low-income children this summer. Doctors Medical Center in Modesto, Emanuel Medical Center in Turlock and Doctors Hospital of Manteca are holding the Healthy Over Hungry Cereal Drive through Friday, June 14.

Boxes can be dropped off in the main lobbies of the hospitals, all part of Tenet Healthcare. Check the nutrition labels to see if they meet these standards per serving — no more than 200 calories, six grams or less of sugar, at least three grams of fiber, and no artificial colors.

The cereal will be delivered to the Second Harvest Food Bank of San Joaquin & Stanislaus Counties and to the New Life Christian Center in Turlock.

Names of Note recognizes people and organizations for their contribution to their communities. Submit items to jholland@modbee.com.