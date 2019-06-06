Stanislaus County to leave behind three health clinics. Where have the patients gone?

Medical outreach extended to Modesto’s homeless LVN Hortencia Maldonado and a team of outreach workers with Golden Valley Health Centers assist homeless people on Tuesday morning April 30, 2019 at the Modesto Outdoor Emergency Shelter in Modesto, Calif. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK LVN Hortencia Maldonado and a team of outreach workers with Golden Valley Health Centers assist homeless people on Tuesday morning April 30, 2019 at the Modesto Outdoor Emergency Shelter in Modesto, Calif.

Stanislaus County will continue to provide access to primary and specialty care for low-income residents — with the help of two outside safety-net providers.

The plan presented to county leaders this week reflects a diminishing role for the county Health Services Agency as a direct provider of health care for the poor.

Under the plan, the agency would no longer run the county health clinics in Ceres, Hughson and Turlock. Livingston Community Health would expand its footprint in Stanislaus County by serving patients at the Hughson and Turlock clinics.

Livingston would contract with the Scenic Faculty Medical Group physicians who work at the two county clinics, so patients will have the same doctors.

“I believe it would be seamless for the patients,” said Mary Ann Lilly, county Health Services Agency director.

Golden Valley Health Centers would take over the county’s Ceres clinic on East Whitmore Avenue and expand services at its facilities in Turlock, including a new center planned on Colorado Avenue. Golden Valley has four locations in Turlock.

County Supervisor Vito Chiesa said Golden Valley and Livingston Medical both were eager to take over management of the county’s Turlock clinic. The 1,800 patients served by the clinic is the lowest count in the county system.

“Turlock has a lot of coverage,” Chiesa said. “Golden Valley has done such a good job, patients have been migrating out of the county system to their system.”

The county Health Services Agency will continue to serve patients at the Paradise Medical Office in west Modesto, McHenry Medical Office on Woodrow Avenue, the Family and Pediatric Health Center on Scenic Drive and a specialty and physical rehab center on McHenry Avenue.





Lilly said no county employees will be laid off. County employees at the Ceres, Turlock and Hughson clinics would relocate to the remaining county clinics in Modesto.

If county supervisors approve the plan after a July 16 public hearing, the changes could take effect before the end of the year.

According to top officials, changes in the health care environment have taken a toll on patient volumes at the county health clinics.

A report delivered to county supervisors Tuesday cited aging facilities and struggles with physician recruitment and clinic staffing, which makes it harder for patients to schedule appointments.

Last year, about 30,000 patients were seen at the county’s health clinics, down from 43,000 in 2012 and 80,000 in 2006. The Health Services Agency increasingly relies on temporary staffing to fill gaps at clinics, serving to drive up costs.





The county faces rising costs of serving a smaller number of patients. According to the report, annual spending per patient is $1,023, almost double the cost six years ago.

In the current budget year, the county will need a $3.1 million general fund contribution, plus $1.9 million in fund balance, to make the health system break even. A trend line shows the Health Services Agency burning through fund balance reserves in the next 10 years.

At the same time, other community health providers like Golden Valley and Livingston have expanded. Merced-based Golden Valley now serves 150,0000 patients, making it one of the largest community health providers in the nation. Its health centers in Stanislaus and Merced counties recorded half a million patient visits last year.

Livingston Medical handles about 85,000 patient visits annually at its clinics in Livingston, Hilmar, Delhi, Waterford and Patterson.





“We remain committed to meeting unmet needs in the community,” said Leslie Abasta-Cummings, Livingston’s chief executive officer. “We are already serving the population in Stanislaus County even where we don’t have a physical presence. It is within our mission to continue to provide services.”

Many counties in the state do not directly provide health care services to residents but Stanislaus has historically addressed health care needs in the community. If the county moves forward with the plan, ongoing monitoring by the Health Services Agency will make sure patients are getting access to care, Lilly said.





At least one county supervisor said she favored a complete county exit from health care services.

“I look forward to when the county is out of this entirely and lets the private sector take over,” Supervisor Kristin Olsen said at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting.





Leslie Cook, a patient at the county’s Hughson clinic, said the same nurse practitioner for nine years has helped her manage chronic illness, and she hopes that continues.





Cook has noticed that fewer patients visit the Hughson clinic today. “I am in the waiting room for three to five minutes and then I am taken back,” Cook said. “For the last six months at least I go straight back. … There are a lot of people leaving the state because they can’t afford to stay here.”

The county’s consolidation plan includes continued support for the Valley Family Medicine Residency that trains new physicians in the county clinics. County officials are looking at new strategies so that more graduates of the three-year program stay in the area to practice, which would improve on a physician shortage.

Stanislaus County has 52 primary care doctors per 100,000 population, well below the statewide rate of 64 per 100,000. The eight-county San Joaquin Valley has just 39 physicians per 100,000 residents.

Of the 72 young doctors trained in the residency from 2011 to 2017, no more than 20 stayed to work in communities in Stanislaus County. Six of them joined the Scenic Faculty group that staffs the county clinics.

Golden Valley has expressed an interest in expanding its role in physician training. “We see the family medicine residency program as being a critical resource for our community and we want to retain more of the residents than we do,” Lilly said.





If residents are training in additional settings with health care organizations, she said, it could attract them stay in the county.

A public hearing on the health services plan is set for 6:30 p.m. July 16 in the Board of Supervisors chambers at Tenth Street Place, at 1010 10th St., Modesto.