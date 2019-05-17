Tuolumne woman killed after vehicle crashes off of Highway 108 near Sonora

Merced Sun-Star file photo. tmiller@mercedsunstar.com

A 21-year-old Tuolumne resident died Thursday night after driving off Highway 108 and down a steep embankment east of Sonora.

Sabrina Thomas was traveling west approaching Hess Avenue at about 8:30 p.m. when for unknown reasons she allowed her vehicle to cross over solid double yellow lines, across the eastbound lane, and off of the south road edge down a steep embankment, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Thomas was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle as it rolled numerous times.

She was pronounced deceased on the scene by paramedics. No one else was inside the vehicle, according to CHP.

The cause of the collision is pending further investigation but alcohol may have been a factor, officials said.