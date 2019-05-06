Modesto looks to ramp up spending on safety training after city worker’s death

Law enforcement and city workers are on scene where a City of Modesto worker suffered electric shock and was killed Monday April 9, 2018 while working on a pole on Floyd Avenue at Roselle Avenue in Modesto, Calif. jfarrow@modbee.com

Modesto is looking at spending nearly $624,000 over the next two years on employee safety, part of its response to last year’s electrocution of a city worker.

The City Council will be asked Tuesday to approve an agreement with Fremont-based Du-All Safety for safety training and consulting services for one year at a cost not to exceed $311,859, with an option for a second year at the same amount.

This is huge jump in what the city has spent on safety in recent years.

Modesto paid Du-All nearly $235,000 from 2012 through 2018, according to the city, and during that time the company “provided almost all of the City’s written (safety) programs and safety training,” according to a staff report.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Modesto Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Du-All would replace York Risk Services, which the city hired in January at annual cost of $85,120. The report states staff members were not satisfied with York’s training and concluded the firm could not meet the city’s needs. The report states Modesto incurred $8,120 in expenses with York.

“This is a direct result of our responding to the employees who have requested more training,” city spokesman Thomas Reeves said in a Monday interview about the city’s decision to replace York. “We are listening to the employees.”

The report says Du-All will cost more because the city now has a better understanding of the type and amount of training its workers need.

Modesto has increased its focus on worker safety since the April 9, 2018, electrocution of electrician assistant Tyrone Darnell Hairston. He was part of a three-man crew that was installing a streetlight pole that made contact with a high-voltage power line.





After completing two investigations, the city last month placed the co-workers and the crew’s supervisor on paid leave, pending discipline. The three employees have requested hearings to challenge the city’s allegations and proposed discipline against them. The city’s investigation found severe deficiencies in training, safety measures and other critical areas.

The state Division of Occupational Safety and Health, better known as Cal/OSHA, issued four citations and a $39,750 penalty in August against Modesto for safety violations in Hairston’s death. Modesto is appealing, but that is on hold while Cal/OSHA’s Bureau of Investigations conducts its own investigation.

Modesto conducted its own safety compliance assessment last year and, according to a draft report of that assessment, found it was not in substantial compliance with most Cal/OSHA requirements for employee safety training and written safety programs, wide disparities in training among city departments, and that few employees knew about the Injury and Illness Prevention Program, a Cal/OSHA required document that serves as the foundation for the city’s safety program.

The draft report states: “Ultimately, the City will have to work on shifting its culture toward prioritizing Safety. This push needs to come from the very top of management to prevent this effort from losing momentum. ... Without this support from upper management, the safety program will not receive the personnel, funding, and attention required to implement (the Injury and Illness Prevention Program) and achieve compliance.”





City Manager Joe Lopez said last week that safety always has been a top priority for the city, and the city has made many improvements since Hairston’s death, including hiring a safety officer. But he agreed with the review that the city’s efforts had become decentralized and fragmented, which he attributed to a lack of resources and employee turnover.





Lopez said he agreed with the draft report that safety “should be prioritized at the top of the organization and it will be.”

The City Council meets at 5:30 p.m. in the basement chambers of Tenth Street Place, 1010 10th St.