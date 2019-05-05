Modesto mayor to give his first state of the city since taking office 3 years ago

Modesto Mayor Ted Brandvold in April 2016. aalfaro@modbee.com

Modesto Mayor Ted Brandvold will hold his first state of the city address Wednesday since taking office a little more than three years ago. He will speak during a luncheon at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in downtown.





His roughly 45-minute speech is expected to include remarks about education, recreation and the general plan, which serves as a blueprint for the city’s growth and development, according to a city news release. “I look forward to sharing my excitement for the great things in store for the city of Modesto,” Brandvold said in the release.

But his tenure since taking office in February 2016, after winning a runoff election, has included drama and discord, including a divided council and personal attacks among council members (including the mayor lobbing some of his own). There have been accusations that he doesn’t trust and undermines some of the city’s top officials, oversteps his authority and does not fully engage with all council members.

Brandvold has denied the accusations and has said he is focused on bringing more accountability and openness to city government.

The luncheon is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and costs $40 for those who plan to eat. There is no cost for those who just want to hear the mayor. But everyone is asked to preregister with the Chamber of Commerce. That can be done at www.modchamber.org/event/state-of-the-city-luncheon.

The chamber has produced previous state of the city addresses, which have been a fundraiser for the organization. Several hundred people are expected at the luncheon, according to the news release. These addresses typically are held annually by mayors, which had been the case for Brandvold’s predecessors.

Brandvold announced a month ago that he is running for a second term in the November 2020 election.