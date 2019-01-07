Local

Fire damages south Modesto home, displaces four

By Rosalio Ahumada

January 07, 2019 11:09 AM

A fire burns a house in the 1500 block of Marin Avenue in the early hours of Monday Jan. 7, 2019, in south Modesto, California
A fire burns a house in the 1500 block of Marin Avenue in the early hours of Monday Jan. 7, 2019, in south Modesto, California Modesto Fire Department
A fire burns a house in the 1500 block of Marin Avenue in the early hours of Monday Jan. 7, 2019, in south Modesto, California Modesto Fire Department

Two adults and two children were displaced early Monday, when a fire damaged their south Modesto home and threatened to spread before firefighters got the blaze under control.

The fire was reported about 1:15 a.m. at the home in the 1500 block of Marin Avenue, between Ustick Road and Tucson Avenue.

Firefighters arrived at the burning single-story house and found flames coming from a converted attached garage, according to the Modesto Fire Department.

The fire was threatening to spread to a nearby home, but the firefighters quickly contained the flames and minimized the damage to the burning house, fire officials said.

No injuries were reported, and Red Cross officials were called to help the displaced residents, according to the Fire Department.

Investigators had not determined the cause or origin of the fire. The Ceres Fire Department also responded to the burning home to help put out the blaze.

Rosalio Ahumada

Rosalio Ahumada writes news stories about criminal court cases in Stanislaus County, issues related to immigration and immigrant communities and breaking news related to crime and public safety. From time to time, he covers the Modesto City Council meetings. He has worked as a news reporter in the Northern San Joaquin Valley since 2004.

  Comments  